DUI Suspect Arrested After Car Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames in Camarillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Saturday after crashing into a light pole in Camarillo, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, officials said.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ponderosa and Springville drives after a call came in just after 1 a.m., Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

A motorist had apparently struck a light pole. That person did not suffer any injuries from the impact or from the blaze that followed but was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Buschow said.

Video from the scene shows flames consuming a red sedan as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.