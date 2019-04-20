Glendale Police Seek to ID Suspect Who Stole Over $25,000 Worth of iPhone Screens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole over $25,000 worth of iPhone screens from a repair kiosk at the Glendale Galleria in March.

Police said the man forced open several locked cabinets at the "We Fix Now" iPhone repair kiosk at the Glendale Galleria on March 14 around 9:35 a.m., and stole several new replacement iPhone screens.

The suspect then left the mall driving a gray Maserati Ghibli sedan with a temporary registration in the front windshield.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for similar thefts at the Westfield Santa Anita mall.

A suspect stole iPhone screens from a locked cabinet at a repair business on March 19, around 9:35 a.m., Lt. Roy Nakamura with Arcadia Police Department said. The next day, the suspect returned to the same booth and again made off with screens. The total loss was around $7,000.

Police released video footage from surveillance cameras, as well as video from a repair shop employee who recognized the suspect from a prior theft, police said.

If you recognize this suspect, contact Glendale Police Department Detective Kelly Burroughs at 818-548-2097 or email kburroughs@glendaleca.gov.