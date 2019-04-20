Henry DiCarlo and His Wife Lisa Visit Their Favorite Date Night Restaurant: Jeff’s in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let the location fool you, Jeff’s Inviting Food and Spirits in Orange offers fresh, farm to table cuisine for diners.

Henry and his wife Lisa love going to Jeff's for this reason. Lisa loves the fish and one of their sons enjoys their steak.

Henry grew up in Orange and remembers biking through the area as a boy. Owner Jeff Gagnon pointed out that when he was looking for a location for his new restaurant, he decided to pick a strip mall along Tustin Street because his would be the only fresh food restaurant on the block. And it shows. Jeff's is popular and delicious, Henry says.

The pair got to try some signature dishes on the menu, as well as a new item: duck breast.

