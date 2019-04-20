Jessica Enjoys Rooftop Views and Delicious Dishes at Margot in Culver City With Chef Mike Williams 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Margot in Culver City has a beautiful rooftop patio and coastal Mediterranean cuisine.

Chef Mike Williams said his restaurant offers "luxury product at an approachable price point."

Williams is a former Marine who served in Iraq after 9/11. When he returned home he wanted to do something that he was passionate about and began cooking.

Jessica got to try some of Margot's signature dishes. Williams also shared his recipe for an easy weeknight roasted chicken that is popular with his two young children, as well as spaghetti with tuna conserva.

Chef Mike Williams' Roasted Chicken With Rosemary and Onions

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, around 3 pounds

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 full head of garlic, cut in half

2 sprigs of rosemary, 3 inches each

Salt to taste

Instructions

Season the chicken liberally with salt inside the cavity and all over the exterior, then stuff the chicken with the garlic and rosemary. Let the chicken rest in the refrigerator uncovered for 2 to 24 hours before cooking. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees, place the chicken on top of the onions in a roasting pan or saute pan and cook until the juices in the cavity run clear, about 45 to 50 minutes. Once cooked, transfer the chicken to a serving tray or cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving. While the chicken is resting, return the pan with the onions to the stovetop and cook until the juices are reduced and onions are very soft. When you carve the chicken, pour any of the juices that fall out right into the sauce.

Chef Mike Williams' Spaghetti with Tuna Conserva

Ingredients:

1 pound of dried spaghetti

8 tablespoons of EVOO

4 teaspoons of finely chopped garlic

4 tablespoons of sliced shallots

4 teaspoons of fresh oregano leaves

½ teaspoon of red chili flakes

12 ounces of fish fumet (can substitute chicken or vegetable stock)

8 ounces of water

4 teaspoons of colatura (can substitute fish sauce)

4 tablespoons of taggiasca olives, pitted and chopped

4 tablespoons of sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

4 teaspoons of capers

8 ounces of canned tuna, packed in olive oil

4 ounces of butter

8 to 10 medium basil leaves, torn

Juice of 1 lemon

8 tablespoons of grated pecorino cheese

4 tablespoons of seasoned breadcrumbs (optional garnish)

1 teaspoon of fennel pollen (optional garnish)

Instructions:

Cook the spaghetti in salted water according to package directions. Pull out of the water while still slightly under cooked to finish in the sauce. Reserve some of the pasta water to thin the sauce if needed. While the spaghetti is cooking, heat a large saute pan to medium high and add the olive oil, shallots, garlic, chili flakes and oregano leaves. Sweat until the shallots are translucent and the garlic is lightly toasted, but not burnt. Add the fish stock and water and bring to a simmer. Add the olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, colatura, tuna, cooked pasta and the butter and cook until the sauce begins to thicken and coats the noodle, tossing the pan or stirring frequently as it cooks. Just before serving, turn off the heat, stir on the pecorino, torn basil and the lemon juice, and toss vigorously to emulsify the cheese into the sauce, adding some reserved pasta water as needed if the sauce gets too thick. Garnish the top with breadcrumbs and fennel pollen just before serving if desired. Serve and enjoy!

