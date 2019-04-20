Jessica Makes a Quick and Cheesy Chicken Taco Burger

Jessica's son Levi loves burgers, or really, anything on a bun. He also loves tacos. So she came up with this quick and cheesy chicken taco burger recipe that ended up being a hit with her son. He even asked her to make it the next day.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 30.
Jessica's Chicken Taco Burger
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ pounds of dark meat ground chicken
- 1 cup corn
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tomato
- 1 avocado
- romaine lettuce
- 1/3 cup of mayonnaise
- 1 heaping tablespoon of chipotle in adobo
- 1 tablespoon of cumin
- 1 ½ tablespoons of chili powder
- 1 tablespoon of garlic Powder
- salt
- olive oil
- lime
- buns
- tortilla chips
Instructions:
- Combine ground chicken, beans, corn, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder and a big pinch of salt.
- Make a mini patty and cook it to make sure the mixture is spiced to your taste.
- Make patties out of the meat mixture.
- Heat a cast iron skillet on medium heat with olive oil and cook the patties for 5 minutes on each side until browned.
- When burgers are almost done, add more shredded cheese on top of the patties.
- Put tinfoil on top of the cast iron skillet to help the cheese melt faster.
- While the patties are cooking, combine mayo, chipotle in adobo and a squeeze of lime to make the chipotle mayo.
- Toast your buns and cut slices of tomatoes, slices of avocado and pieces of romaine lettuce
- Spread chipotle mayo on both sides of your toasted bun, add lettuce, burger, a thick slice of tomato, a couple slices of avocado, a couple of tortilla chips and more chipotle mayo.
- Enjoy!