Jessica Makes a Quick and Cheesy Chicken Taco Burger

Jessica's son Levi loves burgers, or really, anything on a bun. He also loves tacos. So she came up with this quick and cheesy chicken taco burger recipe that ended up being a hit with her son. He even asked her to make it the next day.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 30.

Jessica's Chicken Taco Burger

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds of dark meat ground chicken

1 cup corn

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1 tomato

1 avocado

romaine lettuce

1/3 cup of mayonnaise

1 heaping tablespoon of chipotle in adobo

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 ½ tablespoons of chili powder

1 tablespoon of garlic Powder

salt

olive oil

lime

buns

tortilla chips

Instructions:

Combine ground chicken, beans, corn, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder and a big pinch of salt. Make a mini patty and cook it to make sure the mixture is spiced to your taste. Make patties out of the meat mixture. Heat a cast iron skillet on medium heat with olive oil and cook the patties for 5 minutes on each side until browned. When burgers are almost done, add more shredded cheese on top of the patties. Put tinfoil on top of the cast iron skillet to help the cheese melt faster. While the patties are cooking, combine mayo, chipotle in adobo and a squeeze of lime to make the chipotle mayo. Toast your buns and cut slices of tomatoes, slices of avocado and pieces of romaine lettuce Spread chipotle mayo on both sides of your toasted bun, add lettuce, burger, a thick slice of tomato, a couple slices of avocado, a couple of tortilla chips and more chipotle mayo. Enjoy!