× Man Arrested in Killing of 76-Year-Old Found Stabbed, Strangled in Her Arcadia Backyard

A man has been detained in the death of a 76-year-old found stabbed, beaten and strangled in her backyard in Arcadia nearly two weeks ago, authorities announced Saturday.

Heber Enoc Diaz, 27, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the killing of Chyong Jen Tsai, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Construction workers hired to remodel her home in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue found her body on the lawn on April 9, Sgt. Richard Biddle said at the time.

The cause of Tsai’s death was initially unclear, but an autopsy later determined that she was asphyxiated and sustained injuries from “sharp force” and blunt trauma.

Her missing Lexus was recovered on 900 Colorado Blvd. on Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Department said. The next morning, at around 10:30 a.m., detectives found Diaz leaving his home in Pasadena, officials said.

The death stunned the victim’s neighbors, who described her as a wife, mother and grandmother whose husband was out of the country at the time of the crime.

Tsai’s home had been burglarized recently, neighbor Diana Leach told KTLA.

“They broke in and took the tools of the contractor,” Leach said.

Their dog was found at the residence unharmed.

Authorities previously announced a $20,000 reward for information in the case.

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive.