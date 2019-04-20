Man Shot to Death in Victorville Parking Lot

Posted 4:53 PM, April 20, 2019, by
A shopping center in the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville, as pictured in an Google Street View image in November of 2018.

A shopping center in the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville, as pictured in an Google Street View image in November of 2018.

Homicide detectives are seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of a Victorville shopping center early Saturday, officials said.

Eduardo Soto, described as transient, was found shot and mortally wounded about 12:10 a.m. in the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road, east of 7th Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Patrons from a local business ran outside after hearing shots fired and located the victim responsive with unknown injuries,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. “Upon arrival, a sergeant began life-saving measures until fire personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division Detective Mike Cleary at 909-387-3589, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.