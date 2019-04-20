× Man Shot to Death in Victorville Parking Lot

Homicide detectives are seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of a Victorville shopping center early Saturday, officials said.

Eduardo Soto, described as transient, was found shot and mortally wounded about 12:10 a.m. in the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road, east of 7th Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Patrons from a local business ran outside after hearing shots fired and located the victim responsive with unknown injuries,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. “Upon arrival, a sergeant began life-saving measures until fire personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division Detective Mike Cleary at 909-387-3589, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.