× More Than 2-Dozen Treated After Robbers Discharge Bear Spray In Jurupa Valley Kmart

Paramedics treated more than two-dozen employees and patrons after a pair of robbers discharged a canister of bear spray while stealing merchandise from a Jurupa Valley Kmart store on Saturday, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 3:40 p.m. at the store at 7840 Limonite Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Two men tried to leave the store without paying for some items, he said.

When store staff confronted the men, one of the pulled out a can of bear spray and began spraying people. The men then ran off and were not found.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, Vasquez said. Paramedics treated another 25 to 30 people on scene for exposure to the irritant.

Bear spray is generally similar to pepper spray, but in much larger containers for use to deter bear attacks.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.