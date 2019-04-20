× Officer, Suspect Wounded in South Los Angeles Officer-Involved Shooting

A police officer and a suspect were wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles late Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 9:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. 50th Street, near Long Beach Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The officer, a gang investigator assigned to the LAPD’s Newton Division, was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said. The condition of the wounded suspect was also unclear.

One additional suspect remained outstanding, and a manhunt was ongoing Saturday night, LAPD Lt. Meghan Aguilar said.

Police swarmed the area en masse and shut down streets surrounding the shooting scene. The LAPD went on “tactical alert” in response to the incident, and advised residents via social media to expect to see a “large police presence” in the area for several hours.

The encounter began with a traffic stop, Aguilar said.

Two people got out of the car and ran, she said.

“There was a brief foot pursuit. During that foot pursuit, there was an officer involved shooting,” according to Aguilar. “One suspect was struck by gunfire. “Unfortunately, we also had an officer struck by gunfire.”

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery, Aguilar said.

Police found a gun at the scene, she added.

No further details were available.