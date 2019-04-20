× Police, Firefighters Rescue Suicidal Woman From Freeway Overpass in Alhambra

Police and firefighters teamed up to rescue a suicidal woman who was dangling precariously on the edge of a freeway overpass in Alhambra on Saturday, authorities said.

Officials received a report about noon of a woman was climbing on the outer fencing of the Marguerita Avenue pedestrian bridge of the 10 Freeway, the Alhambra Police Department said in a written statement.

“A witness tried to grab a hold of her through the fencing before officers arrived on scene,” the statement said.

Arriving officers wrapped restrains around the woman and used them to try to hold her against the fencing, officials said.

“At one point, the female purposely stepped off the ledge and allowed her body to go limp,” the statement said. “The officers were able to maintain their hold on her. One officer used bolt cutters to cut the fencing, which allowed another officer to reach through the fencing and grab onto her until the Alhambra Fire Department arrived with their ladder.”

Officers and firefighters were able to get the woman onto the ladder and lower her safely to the ground, police said. She was taken to a hospital to receive evaluation and help.

Police had received another call reporting a suicidal woman who had left her home on foot shortly before the call regarding the potential suicide attempt.

“Officers were able to link the two calls together and later reunited the family members with their daughter,” according to the statement.

California Highway Patrol officers shut the freeway down in both directions during the rescue.