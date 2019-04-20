× Police Investigating Rare Triple Homicide in Upscale Glendale Neighborhood

Glendale police continued to try to unravel the mystery of three men fatally shot in an upscale hillside neighborhood as officials identified the victims.

The bodies of 36-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims, 35-year-old Christian Marty Moukam and 50-year-old Leon Gough II were discovered early Thursday after police received a call about gunfire in the area.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department arrived in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive in the Adams Hill neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. and noticed one of the homes’ garage doors was open, which seemed suspicious given the hour, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the department.

When officers got closer to the home, they saw a man in his 40s or 50s dead in the driveway near the garage. They found the bodies of the other two men inside the home. All had been shot, and based on the men’s wounds, all three deaths are believed to be homicides, Suttles said.

