Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 20th, 2019

Today is the start of #NationalParkWeek . All national parks will have free admission TODAY to celebrate the start of National Park Week 2019. Here's a link to national parks in California, including Joshua Tree National Park. nps.gov/state/ca/index

-0-

Bunny at the Battleship

Battleship Iowa

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

Pacificbattleship.com

-0-

2019 Hollywood Passover Experience with Rabbi Jason Sobel @ 5:30pm

Allure Banquet

6939 Van Nuys Boulevard

Van Nuys

Tickets prices start at $18.00

fusionglobal.org/events

-0-

Atid 2nd Night Passover Seder

Sinai Temple

10400 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Ticket prices start at $35.00

http://www.eventbrite.com

-0-

April Only! Free Spay / Neuter Certificates for Cats & Kittens

L.A. Animal Services Center

*Visit the Nearest L.A. Animal Services Center for Certificate

*Obtain Certificate online

http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

For more information about the free cat spay / neuter program, take a look at the website: http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

-0-

2019 Earth Day Music Festival

South Lawn

Inglewood City Hall

One West Manchester Boulevard

Inglewood

310 412 5333

cityofinglewood.org

Con Funk Shun and Eric Benet are among the entertainers performing at the Annual “Earth Day Music Festival” in Inglewood. In addition to entertainment, vendors are providing valuable information about protecting the environment, recycling, conserving resources. This family event is FREE!

-0-

Open Cockpit Day: The B-25 Mitchell

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

This is the B-25 Mitchell described as the “Guardian of Freedom” during World War II. We can see it and learn more about it at OPEN COCKPIT DAY at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana.

-0-

Free Admission!

Pasadena’s Fifth Annual Free EGG Bowl @ 11am to 3pm

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena

626 744 6530

http://www.cityofpasadena.net/egg-bowl

We can have an EGG-CELLENT time at the Pasadena’s Egg Bowl and Festival at the Rose Bowl. This egg hunt – there are thousands of eggs to find – is free! Plus there are family friendly events including live entertainment and Bunny photos.

-0-

7th Annual Giant Easter Egg Hunt @ 10am to Noon

Wilson Park

2200 Crenshaw Boulevard

Torrance

http://www.cpsouthbay.com

The 7th Annual Giant Easter Egg Hunt at Wilson Park is a fun event for the whole family, encouraging the community to come out doors! Last year this event brought out 7,000 people! It includes games, jump houses, live music, giveaways and of course tons of eggs! All completely FREE to the community!

-0-

Springtime Easter Festival

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is proud to present the Springtime Easter Festival now through Monday, April 22 from 9:00am to 6:00pm daily.

Activities will take place in the grass field behind the Animal Center. Animal Shows, Animal Races & Tractor-Drawn Wagon Rides are included with admission. Cameras are encouraged!

-0-

Plaza West Covina

Easter Art Displayed in Center Court

112 Plaza Drive

West Covina, CA 91790

http://www.shoppingplazawestcovina.com

Plaza West Covina Hosts EGG-CITING Easter Art Display featuring the work of several talented local artists who will design and paint, sculpt, or create a collage to enhance five large 48” x 36” fiberglass Easter eggs.

The artists’ work, which symbolizes new life and rebirth, will be on display in Center Court. Participating artists include Ron Robles, Gladis Alejandre, Outside The Lines, as well as the San Jose Charter Academy Art Lab. The public is invited to view the display FREE of charge. To learn more, visit https://www.shoppingplazawestcovina.com/events/.

-0-

Spring Fling “EGG-travaganza

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org/springfling

This event highlights conservation and sustainable living in celebration of Earth Day, along with “EGG-citing” programs, inviting guests to partake in a host of fun, engaging, and educational activities.

Spring-themed entertainment for kids includes a monarch butterfly-themed aerialist show, roaming bee and butterfly puppeteers, honey tasting (for an additional fee), a “planting for pollinators” station with a native wildflower seed giveaway (while supplies last), a bee-and-butterfly craft station, springtime photo ops, and more.

The L.A. Zoo’s residents get in on the fun with daily up-close creature encounters during Animals & You, showcasing bunnies and other fuzzy critters; along with special animal feedings, featuring Earth Day-inspired treats on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Spring Fling also includes two Big Bunny Weekends with Big Bunny photo ops (for an additional fee), and bunny-ear crafts on Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14 and Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21.

To learn more about Spring Fling and for a full schedule of activities and times, please visit http://www.lazoo.org/springfling.

-0-

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition.

Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

-0-

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

-0-

Holy Hollywood History!: The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

-0-

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

-0-

Cheech& Chong: Still Rollin’ – Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

GRAMMY-winning comedy duo Cheech & Chong will be the subject of the GRAMMY Museum's exhibit titled “Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin'—Celebrating 40 Years Of Up In Smoke”, which is curated in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Lou Adler, who uncovered the legendary duo, produced many of their albums, and directed the film.

-0-

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Cult to Culture

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

http://www.lbma.org

Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii. This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Sunday, April 21st.

-0-

-0-

