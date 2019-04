Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Long Beach woman confronted a "porch pirate" after catching the woman stealing mail earlier this week, and the encounter was caught on camera.

A security camera was rolling when the suspect was taken by surprise by the resident in the 3200 block of Main Avenue, who told KTLA she's had enough of thieves poaching packages from porches.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 20, 2019.