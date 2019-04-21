1 Killed in Crash Involving 5 Off-Road Vehicles in San Luis Obispo County

Posted 12:21 PM, April 21, 2019, by
The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area appears in an image posted by the California State Parks, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Facebook on November 27, 2017.

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area appears in an image posted by the California State Parks, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Facebook on November 27, 2017.

Authorities say a woman was killed in a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports the crash happened Friday as a group of off-road vehicles were following each other at speeds up to 60 mph (97 kph).

The woman was a passenger in the lead vehicle, which tumbled end-over-end after flying off a dune and losing control. She later died at a hospital. The newspaper says the driver and a juvenile in the same vehicle were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Occupants of three other vehicles had minor injuries.

State parks officials are investigating the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.