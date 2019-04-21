Gunfire Follows Traffic Stop in South L.A., Wounding Officer and Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An officer remains in stable condition Sunday after a traffic stop in South Los Angeles the previous night escalated into gunfire that left him and the suspected shooter wounded.

Gang investigators with LAPD's Newton Division tried to pull over a driver just after 9 p.m. near 51st Street and Long Beach Avenue in South L.A.'s Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to the agency.

But the sole occupant of the vehicle stopped and ran, and the officers gave chase for about 100 to 150 yards, Detective Meghan Aguilar told KTLA.

That's when another individual "appeared" and exchanged gunfire with the officers, Aguilar said. That person and one officer were hurt and were soon transported to the hospital.

Police reported recovering a firearm at the scene.

The officer sustained a serious injury but was in stable condition on Sunday morning, Aguilar said. An update on the shooter's condition was not available.

The driver initially pursued by the officers was nowhere to be found, according to LAPD. Police began a search for that person, but later said they're only seeking to identify him. Aguilar described him as a black individual around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Authorities earlier thought the vehicle that the officers had tried to pull over had two occupants. Aguilar later said the second person involved was never in that car.

Robbery detectives have joined the investigation, police said.

Officials provided no further details.

33.989112 -118.291487