2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames in Suspected Street Racing Crash in Santa Ana

Two people are dead after their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames in a suspected street racing crash in Santa Ana, police said Sunday.

At around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, authorities started receiving several calls about a car on fire in the 3200 block of South Bear Street. Officers arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Santa Ana police.

After Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, the officers and firefighters found two bodies inside.

Detectives believe the occupants might have been racing with another vehicle as they headed north on Bear Street from MacArthur Boulevard.

Their vehicle appeared to have lost control and struck a tree as the pair and the other party passed through Alton Avenue, according to the preliminary investigation.

The other driver, who has not been identified, did not stop at the scene, police said. Officials have not released any description of the second vehicle involved.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s traffic division at 714-245-8200.