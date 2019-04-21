2 in Critical Condition After 4 People Struck by Gunfire in South L.A. Shooting

Two of four people struck by gunfire are in critical condition after a shooting in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 7100 block of South Vermont Avenue and involved three men in their 50s and a woman in her 60s, authorities said.

All four victims were transported to nearby hospitals. Two were in critical condition and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

It is unclear which of the victims were in critical condition.

Authorities did not provide information on any suspects involved in the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.