2 Killed After Car Plummets Over Side of Mountain Road in Angeles National Forest, Ignites Fire

Two unidentified people died when their car tumbled 300 feet down a mountainside deep in Angeles National Forest on Saturday, sparking a fire, authorities said.

The crash took place about 9:25 a.m. near mile marker 34.54 of San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez.

The victims were northbound when, “For unknown reasons, the sedan veered off the roadway, rolled down an embankment and landed on its right side, approximately 300 feet down the mountainside,” Jimenez said in a written statement.

A brush fire ignited and quickly began burning its way uphill, he said. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to douse the flames and allow tactical paramedics to access the wreck.

“The sedan and the victims were burned beyond recognition,” Jimenez said.

The ages and genders of the victims, as well as the make and model of vehicle they had been riding in, were yet to be determined.

Officers from the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office are spearheading the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the office at 626-338-1164.

VIDEO: #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene Hwy 39, vehicle over the side. LASD SEB Tactical Medics at vehicle on fire in canyon. @LACOFD Copter 19 dropping water to suppress fire. Public safety #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/n9Pp6Nabpp — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 20, 2019