Felicity Huffman Could Get Home Confinement Over Prison Time

When actress Felicity Huffman announced she would plead guilty to charges related to the college admissions scandal, she expressed unwavering remorse for her actions.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she wrote. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

Legal experts said her willingness to speak out about her actions — and the relatively small amount she paid to help get her daughter into college — could help her avoid time behind bars when she is sentenced in Boston federal court.

Huffman was one of the first parents in the scandal to announce her guilty plea. And her handling of the matter is instructive, the experts said.

