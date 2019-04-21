Firefighters Responding to Fire Outside Auto Parts Business in Wilmington

April 21, 2019
Smoke can be seen while crews work to extinguish a fire near an auto-parts store in Wilmington on April 21, 2019.

Firefighters were responding to a fire outside an auto parts business in Wilmington Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze at 1825 E. I Street, trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby structures, LAFD said.

Officials said the size of the fire was unknown, but a thick grey cloud of smoke was visible from miles away.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

