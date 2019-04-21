L.A. Metro Offering Free Bus,Train Rides on Earth Day

Monday is Earth Day, and commuters have a new incentive to make a change.

Though dairy farms, air travel and oil and gas refineries have come under fire in California’s fight against climate change, they are not the biggest culprit.

That dubious honor lies with the passenger vehicle. The tailpipes of the cars and pick-up trucks that flood California’s freeways every morning and afternoon generate more than one-fourth of the greenhouse gas emissions in the state, according to air quality regulators.

Emissions from cars outstrip all other single sources of greenhouse gases in California, including the freight and shipping industry, oil and gas production, and all the state’s commercial and residential real estate combined.

