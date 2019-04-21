LAPD Sending Officers to Local Places of Worship After Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Bombings Kill Hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Citing an abundance of caution, Los Angeles police plan to appear at local places of worship after eight Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka killed more than 200 people, including Americans.

Officers will also respond to other locations where families are gathering for the holiday.

"Southern California residents are waking up this Easter Sunday morning to news of a violent terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, and while there is no nexus to Los Angeles at this time, the LAPD is monitoring the situation," the agency said in a tweet.

"Several" U.S. citizens were killed in the blasts that destroyed churches and hotels in or near Sri Lanka's capital, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The South Asian country's defense minister, Ruwan Wijewardena, described the bombings as a terrorist attack by religious extremists. Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility, seven suspects have been detained, the official said.

Authorities believe most of the blasts were suicide attacks.

It is important to remember the eyes and ears of our community can make the biggest impact, if you see something say something. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2019