Man Injured in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left one man injured in Pomona early Sunday morning, the Pomona Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Alvarado Street at around 2:45 a.m. to find a man suffering form at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

The victim, 28-year-old Joseph Padilla, was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was “uncooperative with officers” and that they believe the shooting is “gang-related.”

The street where the shooting occurred appears to be a residential area.

No suspect description was available.

The shooting is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. To provide a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.