Man Injured in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in Pomona

Posted 10:37 AM, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, April 21, 2019
The 700 block of East Alvarado Street in Pomona is seen in a Google Maps Street View image on April 21, 2019.

The 700 block of East Alvarado Street in Pomona is seen in a Google Maps Street View image on April 21, 2019.

Authorities are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left one man injured in Pomona early Sunday morning, the Pomona Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Alvarado Street at around 2:45 a.m. to find a man suffering form at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

The victim, 28-year-old Joseph Padilla, was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was “uncooperative with officers” and that they believe the shooting is “gang-related.”

The street where the shooting occurred appears to be a residential area.

No suspect description was available.

The shooting is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. To provide a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.