Man Killed, Another Injured in Lake Forest 3-Vehicle Crash

One man died and another was hospitalized following a three-vehicle wreck in Lake Forest on Sunday evening, police said.

The crash took place about 7:35 p.m. at Muirlands Bouelavard and Entrados Drive, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

It involved a Jeep, a Toyota sedan and a Ford truck.

Based on initial witness accounts, it appeared the driver of the Jeep tried to drive across Muirlands Boulevard, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, officials said.

"The Jeep struck two vehicles and rolled over, and the Jeep driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to the statement.

A man at the wheel of a Toyota sedan that was struck was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, sheriff's officials said. The driver of the pickup truck was unhurt.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. Authorities said the intersection would be closed into the early-morning hours Monday as traffic investigators examined the scene.

