Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 21st, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Happy Easter! Happy Passover!

Southern California has a host of events marking this very important Sunday. Some of the events are FREE! Take a look! Enjoy! :-)

-0-0-0-

April Only! Free Spay / Neuter Certificates for Cats & Kittens

L.A. Animal Services Center

*Visit the Nearest L.A. Animal Services Center for Certificate

*Obtain Certificate online

http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

For more information about the free cat spay / neuter program, take a look at the website: http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

-0-

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

-0-

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

-0-

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

-0-

Holy Hollywood History!: The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

-0-

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963. Here you will find more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

-0-

Springtime Easter Festival

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is proud to present the Springtime Easter Festival now through Monday, April 22 from 9:00am to 6:00pm daily.

Activities will take place in the grass field behind the Animal Center. Animal Shows, Animal Races & Tractor-Drawn Wagon Rides are included with admission. Cameras are encouraged!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Plaza West Covina

Easter Art Displayed in Center Court

112 Plaza Drive

West Covina, CA 91790

http://www.shoppingplazawestcovina.com

Plaza West Covina Hosts EGG-CITING Easter Art Display featuring the work of several talented local artists who will design and paint, sculpt, or create a collage to enhance five large 48” x 36” fiberglass Easter eggs.

The artists’ work, which symbolizes new life and rebirth, will be on display in Center Court. Participating artists include Ron Robles, Gladis Alejandre, Outside The Lines, as well as the San Jose Charter Academy Art Lab. The public is invited to view the display FREE of charge. To learn more, visit https://www.shoppingplazawestcovina.com/events/.

-0-

Spring Fling “EGG-travaganza

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org/springfling

This event highlights conservation and sustainable living in celebration of Earth Day, along with “EGG-citing” programs, inviting guests to partake in a host of fun, engaging, and educational activities.

Spring-themed entertainment for kids includes a monarch butterfly-themed aerialist show, roaming bee and butterfly puppeteers, honey tasting (for an additional fee), a “planting for pollinators” station with a native wildflower seed giveaway (while supplies last), a bee-and-butterfly craft station, springtime photo ops, and more.

The L.A. Zoo’s residents get in on the fun with daily up-close creature encounters during Animals & You, showcasing bunnies and other fuzzy critters; along with special animal feedings, featuring Earth Day-inspired treats on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Spring Fling also includes two Big Bunny Weekends with Big Bunny photo ops (for an additional fee), and bunny-ear crafts on Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14 and Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21.

To learn more about Spring Fling and for a full schedule of activities and times, please visit http://www.lazoo.org/springfling.

-0-

Closing Today!

Cult to Culture

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

562 439 2119

http://www.lbma.org

Learn about the man the New York Times nicknamed “The Godfather of Surf Photography.” CULT TO CULTURE: PHOTOGRAPHS BY LEROY GRANNIS is an exhibition of more than 30 of Grannis’ mesmerizing images that capture surf culture in California and Hawaii. This exhibition is especially timely since surfing will make its competition debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

This exhibition is at the Long Beach Museum of Art closes today, Sunday, April 21st.

-0-

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

http://www.nhm.org

Get ready to travel to Antarctica in search of dinosaurs. This exhibition lets you follow in the footsteps of scientists and explorers who have made this journey for centuries, and continue today, in search of rare dinosaurs found only on this icy continent.

The exhibition tells the story of modern day paleontologists, NHM's Dr. Nathan Smith and Dr. Pete Makovicky, Curator of Dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum, and their expedition to excavate fossils beneath the ice and stone. Visitors experience the adventure themselves, as they choose protective gear and supplies, drop in on Snow School training, and set up their remote Antarctic field site. Hands-on excavation activities, touchable specimens, and media touchscreens take visitors behind-the-scenes on what these expeditions are really like!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Among the more than 40 breathtaking pieces at this new exhibition BEYOND COUTURE, this gold, floral creation that celebrates Spring.

Fashion designer Pei made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of her dramatic creations to the Met Gala in New York City. This is the U.S. west coast premiere of GUO PEI: BEYOND COUTURE. For tour and ticket information check the http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Admission!

Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria

Fowler Museum at UCLA

398 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

310 825 4361

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

We can see these for free at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. DRESSED WITH DISTINCTION: GARMENTS FROM OTTOMAN SYRIA explores the region’s textile production during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Syria was an international hub for the trade and production of handwoven cloth. The fowler.ucla.edu website has tour and parking information.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

-0-

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

-0-

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

-0-

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

These are “Winning Numbers”, the first, the fastest, and the most famous vehicles in the world. California Car enthusiast Bruce Meyer says among this Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition, this 2009 Corvette.

See all ten of the important cars in this exhibition entitled WINNING NUMBERS at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. By the way, there a companion book in the museum gift shop about these extraordinary cars from the Bruce Meyer Collection.

-0-

Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen, ELECTRIC REVOLUTION, the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles and the pioneers of the electric motorcycle revolution.

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION features 21 contemporary and historic electric two-wheelers, including prototype, production, off-road, racing, and custom bikes.

-0-

Let’s make it a wonderful two-wheel weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-