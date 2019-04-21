× Woman Run Over by Police Vehicle While Sunbathing at Venice Beach: Reports

A woman was reportedly struck and injured by a police vehicle while sunbathing at Venice Beach on Easter Sunday, officials said.

The collision was reported just after 2:10 p.m. along the 1000 block of Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A woman was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, she said.

Stewart said she could not confirm media reports that the woman was a sunbather who was struck by a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle.

Los Angeles police officials could not be reached for comment Sunday evening. No further details were available.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past.

Another woman was struck and injured by a police vehicle while sunbathing at Venice Beach in September of 2017.

And a homeless man was struck and injured by a Los Angeles Conuty maintenance vehicle at the same beach in November of 2016.

In a video of the aftermath of the incident posted to YouTube, a woman can be seen sitting upright as she’s loaded into an ambulance.

A firefighter tells the videographer to stop recording and to leave to respect the privacy of the patient, which he refused. The firefighter then summoned police officers over and told them to order the man to stop recording and leave.

“Have him removed or I’m going to take that camera and (inaudible),” the firefighter said.

The man asserted he had a right to record, and the police did not require him to move.

Warning: Explicit language: