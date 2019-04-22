× 2 Men Arrested After Allegedly Holding Gun to Dog’s Head During Home Invasion in Sacramento

Two men were arrested after holding a gun to a dog’s head during a home invasion burglary, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner offered surveillance video of the north Sacramento home invasion, which occurred in February, to the Sheriff’s Department. The video revealed that the burglar was armed with a handgun and at one point held the gun to the head of the homeowner’s dog. The dog was unhurt, but the burglar took multiple items from the house before leaving in a vehicle.

After an investigation, officials identified two men in connection with the burglary. While preparing to serve a search warrant at a residence in north Sacramento on Thursday, one of the suspects left the property in a car, authorities said.

After a short pursuit, investigators detained the driver and found a child in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Department thinks the man was taking the child — who was not harmed — to a family member.

