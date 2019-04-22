× 2nd Sister Dies After Being Struck by Truck While Walking to School in South L.A.

A 12-year-old girl struck by a semi truck while walking to school with her sister in South Los Angeles died Monday after weeks in the hospital battling for her life, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo said.

Amy Lorenzo died of her injuries almost three weeks after her sister, 14-year-old Marlene Lorenzo, was killed in the same collision in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The sisters were walking to Clinton Middle School when they were struck by the truck turning northbound onto Broadway Place from 37th Street just before 8 a.m. April 4, according to LAPD.

The girls were lodged under the truck and dragged, police said.

Officers transported the sisters to hospital where Marlene was pronounced dead, according to LAPD.

Amy suffered serious injuries and had been in critical condition.

The unidentified truck driver, who was cooperating with the investigation, told police he felt a bump, stopped the truck and realized he had hit the two girls.

Police said they do not believe there was any criminal activity involved in the collision.

No further details were available.

It's with deep regret and a heavy heart to announce that Amy Lorenzo died earlier today. Keep her family in your thoughts & prayers. Family has asked for privacy and is very appreciative of the out pouring of community love & support ⁦@LAPDCTD24⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ws29wT1s8W — Moses Castillo (@okaybyemoses) April 22, 2019