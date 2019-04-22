Christy Dawn’s Founders, Aras Baskauskas and Christy Dawn Celebrate Earth Day With Sustainable Fashions

Posted 10:43 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, April 22, 2019

The founders of Christy Dawn – Christy Dawn and Aras Baskauskas joined us live with vintage inspired fashions that are sustainable, ethical and timeless.  Every CHRISTY DAWN piece is made by local artisans in Downtown Los Angeles, sewn with longevity in mind. They use deadstock fabric as to minimize their environmental footprint, and instead of creating thousands of garments at a time, they sew a limited number of pieces, numbering every dress they make. To shop any of the looks seen in the segment and many more, you can go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.