The founders of Christy Dawn – Christy Dawn and Aras Baskauskas joined us live with vintage inspired fashions that are sustainable, ethical and timeless. Every CHRISTY DAWN piece is made by local artisans in Downtown Los Angeles, sewn with longevity in mind. They use deadstock fabric as to minimize their environmental footprint, and instead of creating thousands of garments at a time, they sew a limited number of pieces, numbering every dress they make. To shop any of the looks seen in the segment and many more, you can go to their website.
Christy Dawn’s Founders, Aras Baskauskas and Christy Dawn Celebrate Earth Day With Sustainable Fashions
