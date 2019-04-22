Father Accused of Beating 8-Month-Old Son in DTLA Apartment Is Charged With Attempted Murder: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was arrested after allegedly beating his 8-month-old son inside a vacant apartment in downtown Los Angeles has been charged with attempted murder, prosecutors announced Monday.

Michael Freeman, 29, also faces a count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The Nashville, Tennessee, resident was visiting L.A. last week when he allegedly snatched the boy from his mother's arms, Los Angeles Police Department officials said on Thursday.

Freeman ran to a luxury vacant apartment building in the 800 block of South Hill Street, locking himself and the baby inside, the release stated.

He was allegedly beating the infant when police responded to the building after receiving reports of domestic violence, LAPD said.

Officers used "less-lethal force" to subdue the man and arrest him, according to authorities.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Freeman faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the charges. Jail records indicate he is being held on $1 million bail.

34.040713 -118.246769