First Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Will Get 4 Hours to See It All

The first visitors to Disneyland’s highly anticipated new Star Wars attraction will each be given a four-hour window to take in the $1-billion expansion — but how that deadline will be enforced is still unclear.

With six weeks to go before the May 31 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland sent out emails over the weekend to fans who were guaranteed access to the land by making reservations at any of the resort’s three hotels.

The Anaheim theme park also revealed that fans who have not booked a room at a resort hotel can visit the Star Wars land by making reservations via the Disneyland website, starting May 2.

The time limit and the reservation system may be a way for Disneyland to avoid the type of gridlock and social media backlash that often come with the opening of other blockbuster attractions, such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016.

