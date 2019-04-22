LAPD Releases Video of Driver Who Shot Man Multiple Times During Road-Rage Incident in North Hills

LAPD officials on Monday released video of a driver who allegedly shot a man multiple times during a road-rage incident in North Hills last month.

The incident was reported about 8:35 a.m. March 25 near the intersection of Haskell Avenue and Parthenia Street.

The victim was driving south on the 405 Freeway and exited on Nordhoff Street after some sort of altercation with the other driver, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim pulled over on Haskell Avenue and got out of his car. The suspect allegedly pulled behind and then alongside the victim and shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspect then drove off and could face attempted murder charges.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is now recovering, Lt. Raymond Lucas said during a news conference Monday.

Police did not give any details about the incident leading up to the shooting during a news conference on Monday.

The suspect is described as being between 34 and 38 years old with a shaved head and multiple sleeve tattoos on both arms and the back of his neck. He was driving a 1994 to 1998, 2-door Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup truck, black or green with a camper shell.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Devonshire detective division at 818-644-0609.