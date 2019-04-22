Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Boy in Santa Ana Lured Him Through Dating App: Police

Police in Santa Ana are seeking possible additional victims of a 59-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy he met through a dating app.

Michael Komoto, a 59, was booked on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with a minor last Thursday, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department. His bail was set at $100,000.

Komoto allegedly connected with the underage victim through Grindr. Then, on April 14, he picked up the teen and promised a shopping trip in exchange for “making out,” the release stated.

The suspect then took the victim to his business in the 1300 block of East Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana where he is accused of assaulting the teen.

Komoto then drove the teen to South Coast Plaza. Once there, the teen became scared and messaged a friend, who went to the Costa Mesa shopping mall and picked him up, police said.

They reported the incident to police, which resulted in the investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police think Komoto may have victimized others and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Julio Gallardo by dialing 714-245-8378 or emailing jgallardo@santa-ana.org.

Anonymous tips can be left through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.