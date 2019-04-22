Man Convicted in ‘Gruesome’ Ax Attack on Victim Who Offered to Pay for His Items at 7-Eleven in West Hollywood

A man was convicted Monday of brutally bashing in the skull of another man who had offered to pay for items the defendant was allegedly trying to steal at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood, prosecutors said.

Kisu Brown, 43, of West Hollywood, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter in the Sept. 2, 2017, incident at the corner store chain’s location at 7950 Santa Monica Blvd., the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The violence began after Brown was confronted by the store’s clerk for alleged shoplifting when he came in around 4 a.m. that morning, officials said.

Brown got upset when the victim offered to pay for his load, and an argument and struggle ensued, according to investigators.

Brown walked out of the store but waited outside the door, surveillance video showed. When the other man came out, Brown allegedly ambushed him with an ax.

The defendant was accused of slamming the weapon’s hatchet-type blade against the man’s skull several times, and doctors later had to insert a tube in the victim’s head to relieve pressure on his skull. The victim also nearly had one of his hands severed off, officials said.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Bishop previously described the incident as a “very gruesome attack” and accused Brown of lying in wait for the victim.

Brown had been charged with attempted murder and aggravated mayhem but pleaded not guilty in September 2017. Had he been convicted on those charges, he would have faced a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29, when he will face more than nine years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The defendant has multiple previous convictions including petty theft, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree commercial burglary, authorities said.