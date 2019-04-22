Man Dies After Being Shot in the Head in South L.A.

Police respond to investigate after a man was shot dead in South Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A gunman was at large after a man was shot dead on the street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday, police said.

The victim was standing outside a residential complex at 7427 S. Figueroa St. when the shooter drove up and discharged rounds from a handgun around 6:50 p.m., L.A. Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The victim, a black man in his 50s, was struck in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said.

The suspect, also a black man in his 50s, fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials said.

The only suspect description available was that the man was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt.

Lee said the killing appears to be gang-related.

Investigators remained at the scene after 9:30 p.m., and the road was taped off and closed to through traffic.

No further details were immediately available.

