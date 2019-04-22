Man Fatally Shot in Downtown L.A.; Homicide Investigation Underway

Police investigate a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of Los Angeles and 6th streets about 2 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eisenman said.

The victim has not been identified.

No motive for the shooting was immediately known.

Officials did not give a description of the gunman or gunmen responsible for the killing.

The area was closed off with yellow crime scene tape during the investigation.

