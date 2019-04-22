Man Fatally Shot in Downtown L.A.; Homicide Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of Los Angeles and 6th streets about 2 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eisenman said.
The victim has not been identified.
No motive for the shooting was immediately known.
Officials did not give a description of the gunman or gunmen responsible for the killing.
The area was closed off with yellow crime scene tape during the investigation.
34.040713 -118.246769