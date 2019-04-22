× Man, Woman Found Dead in Newport Beach Apartment

A man and woman were found dead Sunday night at an apartment building in Newport Beach.

The discovery was reported just before 9:30 p.m. by the male victim’s roommate at the Villa Siena complex in the 2100 block of East 15th Street, Newport Beach Police Department Officer Heather Rangel said.

The caller told authorities he found his roommate and an unknown woman dead in their unit when he arrived home.

Police went to the apartment and confirmed two people were dead at the scene, Rangel said. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of death is under investigation, Rangel said.

Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.