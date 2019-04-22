Montebello Officer Dies After Being Shot With His Own Gun at Police Headquarters

Posted 2:15 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, April 22, 2019

A Montebello police officer who had been on the force less than a year died of a gunshot wound Sunday after discharging his weapon inside police headquarters, authorities said.

Montebello police released this photo of Officer Kenneth Utsinger.

Officer Kenneth Utsinger , 41, was pronounced dead at the police station at 1600 W. Beverly Blvd. at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

While the call for assistance came in as a suicide, an autopsy is still pending for Utsinger, who lived in Downey, according to the coroner’s office.

A source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it said Utsinger’s body was found inside the police station’s locker room.

