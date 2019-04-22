Plane Crashes in Prison Yard of Facility in Norco: FAA

Authorities are responding to a plane crash in the prison yard of a facility in Riverside County, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

About 12:10 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of an “air emergency” along the 1900 block of 4th Street in Norco.

Only the pilot was in the Northrop N9M when it crashed, the FAA said in an email to KTLA, citing local authorities.

No injuries were reported on the ground, but the aircraft “sustained substantial damage,” the FAA said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed charred ground where the plane appears to have crashed. Remnants of a wheel could be seen.

No further details about the incident were released, but the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

