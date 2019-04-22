Police Involved in Shooting While Responding to Report of Armed Man in Harbor Gateway: LAPD

Posted 8:28 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34AM, April 22, 2019

Los Angeles police were involved in a shooting while responding to a report of a man with a gun in Harbor Gateway, the agency said.

Authorities received a call about an armed individual just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of 168th Street and Denver Avenue, according to LAPD.

Several patrol vehicles descended on a big intersection near a Chevron gas station on Figueroa Street, where a white tarp was set up on a sidewalk.

Officials provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

 

