Police to Release ‘Very Significant Information’ in Slaying of Indiana Teens Killed While Hiking

Indiana State Police on Monday will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip, an agency spokesman said.

No arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, Sgt. Kim Riley said. But he said the agency would release new information about the investigation into the unsolved slayings during a news conference in Delphi, the city near where the girls were found dead in February 2017.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation had gone in a "new direction," according to police. Carter will be joined by a State Police captain but they won't take questions, Riley said.

The teenagers' bodies were found in a rugged, wooded area one day after they went hiking near their hometown of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people roughly 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

That evidence came from German's cellphone, and police have hailed the girl as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man. Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

