5.4 Quake Sways Buildings in Mexico City; No Word Yet of Damage or Injuries

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake that hit Cuajinicuilapa, near Mexico City, on April 22, 2019.

An earthquake in southern Mexico caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital Monday, prompting hundreds of office workers to evacuate along a central avenue temporarily. There were no initial reports of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 and its epicenter was in southern Mexico near the border between Chiapas and Guerrero states. It struck at a depth of about 11 miles (18 kilometers).

Mexico City is built on a former lakebed, meaning earthquakes even far away are often felt strongly in the capital. City authorities said Monday’s quake was not severe enough to merit activation of emergency loudspeakers and cellphone alerts.

