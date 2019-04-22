× Search for Baby’s Remains Discontinued at Corona Landfill Ahead of Parents’ Court Appearance

Authorities on Monday announced ending their search for the remains of a baby at a Corona landfill days before his parents are set to appear in court for his death.

Six-month-old Jacsun Manson of Culver City was reported missing on Jan. 25, about three weeks after his parents Kianna Williams and Adam Manson were arrested in connection with a number of car burglaries, according to the Culver City Police Department.

A month later, the pair was charged with child endangerment resulting in death. They pleaded not guilty in March.

Officials believe Williams and Manson found Jacsun dead after doing drugs at a South L.A. motel on New Year’s Eve. They allegedly stuffed his body into a suitcase and tossed it into a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, according to prosecutors.

Investigators believe the suitcase ended up at the 1,300-acre El Sobrante Landfill, where officials have been looking for Jacsun’s remains since February.

They have decided to end that search, police said Monday.

“We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun’s remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable,” the agency said in a statement.

Williams and Manson are currently being held on $5 million bail, police said. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.