Search for Baby’s Remains Discontinued at Corona Landfill Ahead of Parents’ Court Appearance

Jacsun Manson is seen in undated photos released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, left, and Culver City Police Department.

Authorities on Monday announced ending their search for the remains of a baby at a Corona landfill days before his parents are set to appear in court for his death.

Six-month-old Jacsun Manson of Culver City was reported missing on Jan. 25, about three weeks after his parents Kianna Williams and Adam Manson were arrested in connection with a number of car burglaries, according to the Culver City Police Department.

A month later, the pair was charged with child endangerment resulting in death. They pleaded not guilty in March.

Officials believe Williams and Manson found Jacsun dead after doing drugs at a South L.A. motel on New Year’s Eve. They allegedly stuffed his body into a suitcase and tossed it into a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, according to prosecutors.

Investigators believe the suitcase ended up at the 1,300-acre El Sobrante Landfill, where officials have been looking for Jacsun’s remains since February.

They have decided to end that search, police said Monday.

“We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun’s remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable,” the agency said in a statement.

Williams and Manson are currently being held on $5 million bail, police said.  They’re scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

 

 

 

