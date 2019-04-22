Spoken Dreams: Alena Savostikova, Actress

Alena Savostikova is an actress originally from Russia. Alena comes from an athletic background, and was playing tennis professionally for years, often traveling to the U.S. to compete in tournaments. Eventually, her family made the decision to move to the United States so that Alena could further her tennis career. By her teens, the demanding lifestyle of professional sports began to take its toll on Alena, and tennis slowly fell out of her life.

For the first time, Alena was able to be a normal teen, and was also able to choose her own future. Already an experienced model, Alena ended up with modeling contracts all over the world. Eventually, she ended up in Los Angeles where a chance meeting with an agent would open the door for Alena to start acting. Pursuing a career as an actress in Los Angeles brought on a slew of new challenges, but Alena is meeting them all head on. For the first time in her life, Alena feels like she’s right where she’s supposed to be.

