× Starting Monday, You Can Only Get a Straw at Many L.A. Restaurants by Requesting One

Plastic straws will be a little more difficult to come by in Los Angeles restaurants beginning on Earth Day as a city ordinance aiming to limit the availability of the single-use item takes effect Monday.

The City Council in March voted to prohibit L.A. restaurants from offering or providing disposable plastic straws to customers who are dining in or taking food to go unless patrons request them. Drive-through and delivery businesses can offer customers plastic straws but are still barred from giving them out without a request.

The ordinance went into effect Monday for businesses with more than 26 employees and will be put into place in October for all other restaurants and food and beverage vendors.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell heralded the council’s decision at the time as an important step toward confronting a “major environmental calamity that is unfolding before us.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.