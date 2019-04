Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich has the latest tech updates for what's happening in the tech world! Google and Amazon are now giving you free music with their smart speakers. Plus, Blackberry Instant Messenger goes away for good on May 31, 2019. Finally, you should check out the Rich On Tech Podcast where Rich talks about the things he thinks you should know about happening in the tech world: tech news, gadgets, cools apps and more.