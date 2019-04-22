Teen Fatally Hit by 16-Year-Old Suspected DUI Driver in Torrance Is ID’d as College Baseball Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former Alaska high school baseball star died after being struck by a car in California, police said.

Sladen Mohl, 19, died Thursday night in Torrance, California, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.

Mohl was standing on an island separating lanes near an intersection when a 16-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander ran a red light and struck him before hitting two other vehicles, Torrance police said.

The driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Mohl sustained major injuries and was treated by emergency personnel. He died at the scene in the Los Angeles suburb.

The student from Girdwood, Alaska, was in his freshman year playing catcher at El Camino College in Torrance.

The school canceled a Friday game and is scheduled to hold a memorial at the school baseball field Monday, according to a Twitter post by the team.

Mohl was a key member of the 2017 undefeated baseball team at South High School in Anchorage. That season he was a first-team all-Cook Inlet Conference pick and the winner of the conference's Big Stick award for hitting.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for memorial costs for Mohl. More information can be found here.