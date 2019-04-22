× Tesla to Introduce New Ride-Hailing Service With Self-Driving Cars

Tesla says it will introduce a ride-hailing service with no humans driving the vehicles.

CEO Elon Musk and others detailed the company’s plans to have self-driving vehicles operational by next year at an event for investors Monday.

Musk says Tesla’s self-driving software is storing images and learning at an exponential rate. He’s confident Tesla will get regulatory approval for the service sometime next year as well.

Tesla would allow owners to use their smart phones to put their cars into the ride-hailing service while they’re not being used. The company would take 25% to 30% of the fare. Musk says Tesla would provide vehicles in areas where not enough people share their cars.

Musk tells investors that the company’s system of high speed computers, software and neural network object detection and depth recognition will allow human drivers to check out.

Currently, approval would be required only in California, experts say.

Musk also says Tesla’s neural network is learning how to deal with close lane changes on crowded freeways such as those in Los Angeles. Eventually drivers will be able to choose more aggressive behavior that could run a slight risk of a fender-bender, he says.

Musk’s comments came Monday during an event that Tesla is hosting in Silicon Valley to show off its plans for fully autonomous vehicles.