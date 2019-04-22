× Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Throwing 7 Newborn Puppies Into Dumpster in Coachella

Officers arrested a woman in Coachella Monday on suspicion of dumping seven newborn puppies into a dumpster behind an auto parts shop, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was taken into custody at her home at around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

A woman was caught on video pulling up in a Jeep behind the store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd. at around 1 p.m. then getting out with a clear plastic bag, walking towards some dumpsters and tossing the bag full of puppies into the trash, then driving away.

A man passing by spotted the bag within an hour of the incident and took it to the store, authorities said.

The 3-day-old puppies survived and were cared for by Animal Services.

Culwell is facing up to seven counts of felony animal cruelty, the Department of Animal Services said.

33.680300 -116.173894