19-Year-Old Arrested in Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Australian Man Who Spent Years in Prison for Wrongful Conviction

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in the hit-and-run crash in Hollywood that killed an Australian man who had spent 12 years in prison after a wrongful conviction, authorities said.

Kristopher Ryan Smith, of Norwalk, surrendered to police just after 12 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was booked on a felony hit-and-run involving injury or death charge.

The crash happened on Sunset Boulevard near North La Brea Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. April 18, according to LAPD.

The victim, Andrew Mallard, 56, was crossing the street on Formosa Avenue when a silver sedan on Sunset Boulevard slammed into him and kept going, police said.

Mallard was imprisoned in Australia after being wrongfully convicted in the 1994 killing of a jewelry shop owner in Perth, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. He was later exonerated in 2006 and received $3.25 million from the Australian government, according to CNN.

Smith’s bail was set at $50,000, LAPD said.

No further information was available.